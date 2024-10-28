Earnings Preview For Container Store Group

Container Store Group TCS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Container Store Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

Investors in Container Store Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.75 in the last quarter, leading to a 25.14% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Container Store Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 EPS Estimate -3.15 -1.8 -0.75 -0.75 EPS Actual -3.90 -0.6 -1.20 0.15 Price Change % -25.0% -3.0% -39.0% -5.0%

Tracking Container Store Group's Stock Performance

Shares of Container Store Group were trading at $9.57 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 65.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.