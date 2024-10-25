A Preview Of Seven Hills Realty Trust's Earnings

Seven Hills Realty Trust SEVN is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Seven Hills Realty Trust to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37.

Investors in Seven Hills Realty Trust are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Seven Hills Realty Trust's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.36 0.38 0.36 EPS Actual 0.38 0.38 0.43 0.36 Price Change % 1.0% 3.0% 6.0% 1.0%

Performance of Seven Hills Realty Trust Shares

Shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust were trading at $14.29 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 40.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

