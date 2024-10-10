Metropolitan Bank Holding Earnings Preview

Metropolitan Bank Holding MCB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-07-18. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Metropolitan Bank Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57.

Anticipation surrounds Metropolitan Bank Holding's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.12, leading to a 18.01% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Metropolitan Bank Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.57 1.34 1.48 1.63 EPS Actual 1.50 1.46 1.28 1.97 Price Change % 3.0% 18.0% -2.0% 3.0%

