NuCana: Q4 Earnings Insights

NuCana NCNA reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 04:01 PM.

NuCana missed estimated earnings by -31.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.0% increase in the share price the next day.

