Recap: VSE Q4 Earnings

VSE VSEC reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

VSE beat estimated earnings by 13.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.75.

Revenue was up $1.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 8.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at VSE's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.71 0.56 0.75 EPS Actual 0.92 0.82 0.83 0.68 Revenue Estimate 217.14M 218.34M 240.81M 237.90M Revenue Actual 232.35M 205.22M 255.43M 234.32M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

VSE management provided guidance for Q4 2023, expecting earnings between $0.85 and $0.85 per share.

