Recap: VSE Q4 Earnings

VSE VSEC reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
VSE beat estimated earnings by 13.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.75.
Revenue was up $1.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 8.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at VSE's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.73
|0.71
|0.56
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|0.92
|0.82
|0.83
|0.68
|Revenue Estimate
|217.14M
|218.34M
|240.81M
|237.90M
|Revenue Actual
|232.35M
|205.22M
|255.43M
|234.32M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
VSE management provided guidance for Q4 2023, expecting earnings between $0.85 and $0.85 per share.
To track all earnings releases for VSE visit their earnings calendar here.
