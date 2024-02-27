Gulfport Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Gulfport Energy GPOR reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gulfport Energy beat estimated earnings by 28.999999999999996%, reporting an EPS of $5.02 versus an estimate of $3.9.

Revenue was down $493.38 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.01 which was followed by a 5.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gulfport Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate 2.42 2.13 4.89 2.30 EPS Actual 3.43 2.66 7.14 3.13 Revenue Estimate 276.48M 240.28M 335.57M 320.67M Revenue Actual 227.25M 304.71M 731.22M 982.49M

