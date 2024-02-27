Gulfport Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights

Gulfport Energy GPOR reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Gulfport Energy beat estimated earnings by 28.999999999999996%, reporting an EPS of $5.02 versus an estimate of $3.9.
Revenue was down $493.38 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.01 which was followed by a 5.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gulfport Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|2.42
|2.13
|4.89
|2.30
|EPS Actual
|3.43
|2.66
|7.14
|3.13
|Revenue Estimate
|276.48M
|240.28M
|335.57M
|320.67M
|Revenue Actual
|227.25M
|304.71M
|731.22M
|982.49M
