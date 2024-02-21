Genco Shipping & Trading: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Genco Shipping & Trading GNK reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 04:26 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Genco Shipping & Trading beat estimated earnings by 7.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was down $11.46 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.79% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Genco Shipping & Trading's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.11 0.17 0.13 0.64 EPS Actual -0.09 0.27 0.06 0.67 Revenue Estimate 47.48M 60.66M 66.14M 77.78M Revenue Actual 83.36M 90.56M 94.39M 126.97M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.