Genco Shipping & Trading: Q4 Earnings Insights

Genco Shipping & Trading GNK reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 04:26 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Genco Shipping & Trading beat estimated earnings by 7.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.4.
Revenue was down $11.46 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.79% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Genco Shipping & Trading's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|0.17
|0.13
|0.64
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|0.27
|0.06
|0.67
|Revenue Estimate
|47.48M
|60.66M
|66.14M
|77.78M
|Revenue Actual
|83.36M
|90.56M
|94.39M
|126.97M
