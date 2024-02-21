Genco Shipping & Trading: Q4 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 21, 2024 4:30 PM | 1 min read
Loading...
Loading...

Genco Shipping & Trading GNK reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 04:26 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Genco Shipping & Trading beat estimated earnings by 7.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was down $11.46 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.79% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Genco Shipping & Trading's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022
EPS Estimate -0.11 0.17 0.13 0.64
EPS Actual -0.09 0.27 0.06 0.67
Revenue Estimate 47.48M 60.66M 66.14M 77.78M
Revenue Actual 83.36M 90.56M 94.39M 126.97M

To track all earnings releases for Genco Shipping & Trading visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsBZI-Recaps