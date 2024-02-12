Aspen Aerogels: Q4 Earnings Insights

Aspen Aerogels ASPN reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 12, 2024 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Aspen Aerogels beat estimated earnings by 91.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.12.
Revenue was up $24.61 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 11.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Aspen Aerogels's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.30
|-0.36
|-0.39
|-0.3
|EPS Actual
|-0.19
|-0.22
|-0.24
|-0.2
|Revenue Estimate
|50.80M
|49.07M
|45.14M
|57.45M
|Revenue Actual
|60.76M
|48.16M
|45.59M
|59.61M
To track all earnings releases for Aspen Aerogels visit their earnings calendar here.
