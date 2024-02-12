Aspen Aerogels: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Aspen Aerogels ASPN reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 12, 2024 at 04:30 PM.

Earnings

Aspen Aerogels beat estimated earnings by 91.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was up $24.61 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 11.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aspen Aerogels's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.30 -0.36 -0.39 -0.3 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.22 -0.24 -0.2 Revenue Estimate 50.80M 49.07M 45.14M 57.45M Revenue Actual 60.76M 48.16M 45.59M 59.61M

