Mueller Water Products Demonstrates Strong Performance and Increased Profits, Maximizing Returns for Shareholders

Today, February 20, 2024, marks an important moment for investors of Mueller Water Products MWA. The company will distribute a dividend payout of $0.06 per share, demonstrating an annualized dividend yield of 1.85%. Remember, only shareholders prior to the ex-dividend date on February 08, 2024 are eligible for this payout.

Mueller Water Products Recent Dividend Payouts

Ex-Date Payments per year Dividend Yield Announced Record Payable 2024-02-08 4 $0.06 1.85% 2024-01-25 2024-02-09 2024-02-20 2023-11-08 4 $0.06 2.0% 2023-10-24 2023-11-09 2023-11-20 2023-08-09 4 $0.06 1.53% 2023-07-26 2023-08-10 2023-08-21 2023-05-09 4 $0.06 1.81% 2023-04-25 2023-05-10 2023-05-22 2023-02-09 4 $0.06 2.0% 2023-01-27 2023-02-10 2023-02-21 2022-11-09 4 $0.06 2.3% 2022-10-21 2022-11-10 2022-11-21 2022-08-09 4 $0.06 1.83% 2022-07-27 2022-08-10 2022-08-22 2022-05-09 4 $0.06 1.82% 2022-04-22 2022-05-10 2022-05-20 2022-02-09 4 $0.06 1.82% 2022-01-27 2022-02-10 2022-02-21 2021-11-09 4 $0.06 1.42% 2021-10-22 2021-11-10 2021-11-22 2021-08-09 4 $0.06 1.51% 2021-07-29 2021-08-10 2021-08-20 2021-05-07 4 $0.06 1.54% 2021-04-23 2021-05-10 2021-05-20

When comparing Mueller Water Products's dividend yield against its industry peers, the company sits comfortably in the middle, with its peer Kennametal KMT having the highest annualized dividend yield at 3.26%.

Analyzing Mueller Water Products Financial Health

Companies that pay out steady cash dividends are attractive to income-seeking investors, and companies that are financially healthy tend to maintain their dividend payout schedule. For this reason, investors can find it insightful to see if a company has been increasing or decreasing their dividend payout schedule and if their earnings are growing.

YoY Growth in Dividend Per Share

From 2020 to 2023, the company's dividend per share showed a positive trend, increasing steadily from $0.21 in 2020 to $0.24 in 2023. This demonstrates the company's commitment to rewarding shareholders by consistently raising dividends.

YoY Earnings Growth For Mueller Water Products

From 2020 to 2023, Mueller Water Products experienced a growth in earnings per share, with an increase from $0.51 to $0.64. This positive earnings trend indicates the company's potential to enhance their cash dividend payout, which can benefit income-seeking investors.

Recap

With an increase in dividend per share and earnings per share from 2020 to 2023, Mueller Water Products demonstrates a healthy financial status and is likely to maintain their dividend distribution to investors.

To remain updated on any changes in financials or dividend disbursements, investors should closely observe the company's performance in the coming quarters.

