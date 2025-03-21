March 21, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

XRP Decreases More Than 4% Within 24 hours

XRP's XRP/USD price has decreased 4.61% over the past 24 hours to $2.38. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 1.0%, moving from $2.35 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for XRP over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has decreased 12.0% over the past week, while the overall circulating supply of the coin has increased 0.31% to over 58.16 billion. This puts its current circulating supply at an estimated 58.16% of its max supply, which is 100.00 billion. The current market cap ranking for XRP is #4 at $138.63 billion.

