July 17, 2025

Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For July 17, 2025

by Benzinga Insights
GAINERS:

LOSERS:

Overview
CBDY Logo
CBDYTarget Group Inc
$0.0018038.5%
CBWTF Logo
CBWTFAuxly Cannabis Group Inc
$0.11005.36%
CNBX Logo
CNBXCNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.0006020.0%
CNTMF Logo
CNTMFFLUENT Corp
$0.0580-3.33%
CRLBF Logo
CRLBFCresco Labs Inc
$0.54973.96%
CXXIF Logo
CXXIFC21 Investments Inc
$0.17588.92%
ELLXF Logo
ELLXFElixinol Wellness Ltd
$0.0244151.6%
FFNTF Logo
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.00080-50.0%
GBHPF Logo
GBHPFGlobal Hemp Group Inc
$0.0100-5.66%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$3.464.85%
GRWG Logo
GRWGGrowGeneration Corp
$1.023.03%
KAYS Logo
KAYSKaya Holdings Inc
$0.03767.89%
KHRNF Logo
KHRNFKhiron Life Sciences Corp
$0.000001-90.0%
LVRLF Logo
LVRLFCordovaCann Corp
$0.044019.4%
MRMD Logo
MRMDMariMed Inc
$0.0931-3.42%
RMHB Logo
RMHBRocky Mountain High Brands Inc
$0.00330-10.8%
SNDL Logo
SNDLSNDL Inc
$1.554.03%
SOLCF Logo
SOLCFSOL Global Investments Corp
$0.0685-9.99%
VFF Logo
VFFVillage Farms International Inc
$1.354.65%
ZDPY Logo
ZDPYZoned Properties Inc
$0.4940-5.00%
