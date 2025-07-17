Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For July 17, 2025

GAINERS:
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed up 151.55% at $0.02
- Target Group CBDY shares closed up 38.46% at $0.00
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 20.00% at $0.0006
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed up 19.39% at $0.04
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 8.92% at $0.18
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 7.89% at $0.04
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 5.36% at $0.11
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 4.85% at $3.46
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 4.65% at $1.35
- SNDL SNDL shares closed up 4.03% at $1.56
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 3.96% at $0.55
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 3.03% at $0.97
LOSERS:
- Khiron Life Sciences KHRNF shares closed down 90.00% at $1e-06
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 50.00% at $0.0008
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 10.81% at $0.00
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed down 9.99% at $0.07
- Belgravia Hartford Cap BLGVF shares closed down 9.07% at $0.36
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed down 5.66% at $0.01
- Zoned Properties ZDPY shares closed down 5.00% at $0.49
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 3.42% at $0.09
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed down 3.33% at $0.06
