Cannabis Stock Movers For July 15, 2025

GAINERS:
- Cann Group CNGGF shares closed up 327.69% at $0.03
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 140.00% at $0.00
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed up 125.58% at $0.01
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed up 60.00% at $0.00
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 59.21% at $0.01
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed up 40.00% at $0.01
- Belgravia Hartford Cap BLGVF shares closed up 37.90% at $0.44
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed up 24.81% at $0.04
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed up 13.27% at $0.07
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 9.43% at $0.10
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 7.17% at $0.47
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 5.00% at $0.02
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 4.44% at $0.09
- Zoned Properties ZDPY shares closed up 4.00% at $0.52
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed up 3.60% at $0.04
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 3.33% at $0.00
LOSERS:
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 15.53% at $0.53
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 11.76% at $0.00
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 10.51% at $1.00
- Encompass Health EHC shares closed down 10.35% at $107.15
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 9.70% at $0.09
- Green Thumb Indus GTBIF shares closed down 9.40% at $5.88
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 9.23% at $0.59
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 7.00% at $4.75
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed down 6.81% at $1.09
- SNDL SNDL shares closed down 5.06% at $1.51
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed down 4.97% at $0.05
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 4.70% at $0.04
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 4.43% at $0.18
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed down 4.31% at $8.20
- Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed down 3.98% at $53.99
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 3.59% at $8.06
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 3.07% at $67.00
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 3.03% at $1.29
