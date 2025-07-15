July 15, 2025 4:30 PM 3 min read

Cannabis Stock Movers For July 15, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

GAINERS:

Trending Investment Opportunities

Advertisement

LOSERS:

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BLGVF Logo
BLGVFBelgravia Hartford Capital Inc
Not Available37.9%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BLOZF Logo
BLOZFCannabix Technologies Inc
$0.46627.17%
CBWTF Logo
CBWTFAuxly Cannabis Group Inc
$0.0760-12.7%
CGC Logo
CGCCanopy Growth Corp
$1.09-6.81%
CNGGF Logo
CNGGFCann Group Ltd
Not Available327.7%
CNTMF Logo
CNTMFFLUENT Corp
$0.070013.3%
CRBP Logo
CRBPCorbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$8.06-3.59%
CRLBF Logo
CRLBFCresco Labs Inc
$0.5993-3.76%
CURLF Logo
CURLFCuraleaf Holdings Inc
$1.00-10.5%
CVSI Logo
CVSICV Sciences Inc
$0.03693.60%
CWBHF Logo
CWBHFCharlottes Web Holdings Inc
$0.100211.3%
CXXIF Logo
CXXIFC21 Investments Inc
$0.1750-9.55%
EHC Logo
EHCEncompass Health Corp
$107.28-10.3%
ELLXF Logo
ELLXFElixinol Wellness Ltd
$0.0075074.4%
FFNTF Logo
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.00120140.0%
FUAPF Logo
FUAPFGlobal Compliance Applications Corp
$0.0024060.0%
GBHPF Logo
GBHPFGlobal Hemp Group Inc
$0.014040.0%
GTBIF Logo
GTBIFGreen Thumb Industries Inc
$5.88-9.40%
IIPR Logo
IIPRInnovative Industrial Properties Inc
$53.99-3.98%
ITHUF Logo
ITHUFiAnthus Capital Holdings Inc
$0.00450-11.8%
KAYS Logo
KAYSKaya Holdings Inc
$0.1089184.3%
LBUY Logo
LBUYLeafbuyer Technologies Inc
$0.0175-12.5%
LVRLF Logo
LVRLFCordovaCann Corp
$0.040124.8%
MRMD Logo
MRMDMariMed Inc
$0.0875-9.70%
MXC Logo
MXCMexco Energy Corp
$8.501.67%
OILFF Logo
OILFFNextleaf Solutions Ltd
$0.0455-4.97%
RMHB Logo
RMHBRocky Mountain High Brands Inc
$0.003103.33%
SMG Logo
SMGThe Scotts Miracle Gro Co
$67.00-3.07%
SNDL Logo
SNDLSNDL Inc
$1.50-5.06%
TGIFF Logo
TGIFF1933 Industries Inc
$0.0060559.2%
TLRY Logo
TLRYTilray Brands Inc
$0.6030-8.19%
VFF Logo
VFFVillage Farms International Inc
$1.28-3.03%
XXII Logo
XXII22nd Century Group Inc
$4.78-7.00%
ZDPY Logo
ZDPYZoned Properties Inc
$0.601020.2%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Cannabis is evolving—don’t get left behind!

Curious about what’s next for the industry and how to stay ahead in today’s competitive market?

Join top executives, investors, and industry leaders at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago on June 9-10. Dive deep into market-shaping strategies, investment trends, and brand-building insights that will define the future of cannabis.

Secure your spot now before prices go up—this is where the biggest deals and connections happen!

Get your tickets today!

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved