Cannabis Stock Movers For July 10, 2025

GAINERS:
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed up 25.26% at $0.06
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed up 21.34% at $0.02
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed up 14.58% at $0.06
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 12.50% at $0.02
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 12.03% at $0.35
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed up 8.82% at $0.04
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed up 8.31% at $0.07
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 6.80% at $0.01
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 3.84% at $0.04
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 3.34% at $0.34
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 3.20% at $0.09
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 3.05% at $0.10
LOSERS:
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed down 33.50% at $1.35
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 14.29% at $0.0006
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 14.29% at $0.00
- Target Group CBDY shares closed down 14.00% at $0.00
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 12.20% at $0.00
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed down 6.65% at $0.04
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 5.43% at $0.10
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 5.05% at $0.64
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 4.93% at $3.06
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed down 4.79% at $1.19
- Belgravia Hartford Cap BLGVF shares closed down 3.10% at $0.25
