July 8, 2025 4:30 PM 2 min read

Marijuana Stock Movers For July 8, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
GAINERS:

LOSERS:

BLGVF Logo
BLGVFBelgravia Hartford Capital Inc
$0.267420.2%

CBWTF Logo
CBWTFAuxly Cannabis Group Inc
$0.120619.1%
CNBX Logo
CNBXCNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.0016023.1%
CNTMF Logo
CNTMFFLUENT Corp
$0.050512.2%
CRLBF Logo
CRLBFCresco Labs Inc
$0.54057.46%
CURLF Logo
CURLFCuraleaf Holdings Inc
$0.8036-3.53%
CURR Logo
CURRCurrenc Group Inc
$2.074.02%
CXXIF Logo
CXXIFC21 Investments Inc
$0.17504.73%
ELLXF Logo
ELLXFElixinol Wellness Ltd
$0.00750102.7%
FFNTF Logo
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.0023618.0%
GBHPF Logo
GBHPFGlobal Hemp Group Inc
$0.016464.0%
GTBIF Logo
GTBIFGreen Thumb Industries Inc
$5.724.10%
ITHUF Logo
ITHUFiAnthus Capital Holdings Inc
$0.005201.96%
KAYS Logo
KAYSKaya Holdings Inc
$0.1089186.6%
LMLLF Logo
LMLLFPharmadrug Inc
$0.00790-23.3%
MRMD Logo
MRMDMariMed Inc
$0.08713.32%
NWVCF Logo
NWVCFEnWave Corp
$0.2899-0.54%
RMHB Logo
RMHBRocky Mountain High Brands Inc
$0.003708.82%
SNDL Logo
SNDLSNDL Inc
$1.3912.1%
SOLCF Logo
SOLCFSOL Global Investments Corp
$0.3000448.4%
TGIFF Logo
TGIFF1933 Industries Inc
$0.00360-27.0%
TLRY Logo
TLRYTilray Brands Inc
$0.587416.7%
UGRO Logo
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.2976-1.29%
VFF Logo
VFFVillage Farms International Inc
$1.325.60%
ZLDAF Logo
ZLDAFZelira Therapeutics Ltd
$0.2702-3.22%
