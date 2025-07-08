Marijuana Stock Movers For July 8, 2025

GAINERS:
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed up 64.00% at $0.02
- Belgravia Hartford Cap BLGVF shares closed up 20.23% at $0.27
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 19.05% at $0.12
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 18.00% at $0.00
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 16.69% at $0.59
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 16.45% at $0.97
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed up 12.22% at $0.05
- SNDL SNDL shares closed up 12.08% at $1.38
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed up 10.24% at $0.06
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 9.09% at $0.30
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 8.82% at $0.00
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed up 8.11% at $0.00
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 7.36% at $0.54
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 5.60% at $1.32
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 5.39% at $0.18
- Green Thumb Indus GTBIF shares closed up 4.10% at $5.72
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed up 4.02% at $2.11
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 3.96% at $0.30
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 3.32% at $0.09
LOSERS:
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 26.98% at $0.00
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 23.53% at $0.00
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed down 23.30% at $0.01
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 17.69% at $0.00
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 12.37% at $0.03
- Zelira Therapeutics ZLDAF shares closed down 3.22% at $0.27
