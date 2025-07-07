Marijuana Stock Movers For July 7, 2025

GAINERS:
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed up 85.58% at $1.99
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 44.44% at $0.00
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 25.00% at $0.00
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 12.09% at $0.04
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 11.11% at $0.01
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 10.59% at $0.10
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed up 7.74% at $0.04
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed up 7.10% at $0.04
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 5.08% at $0.30
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 4.89% at $0.00
LOSERS:
- Australis Capital AUSAF shares closed down 99.67% at $1e-06
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed down 16.67% at $0.02
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed down 12.23% at $0.03
- Belgravia Hartford Cap BLGVF shares closed down 10.65% at $0.22
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 9.71% at $3.45
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 6.53% at $0.50
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed down 5.48% at $1.20
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed down 5.44% at $8.51
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 5.23% at $6.24
- Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed down 4.62% at $12.28
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 3.96% at $4.43
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed down 3.74% at $0.01
