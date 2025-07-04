July 4, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For July 4, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

GAINERS:

LOSERS:

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BBRRF Logo
BBRRFBlueberries Medical Corp
$0.00900-10.0%
Overview
BLGVF Logo
BLGVFBelgravia Hartford Capital Inc
$0.248922.0%
CBWTF Logo
CBWTFAuxly Cannabis Group Inc
$0.091614.5%
CGC Logo
CGCCanopy Growth Corp
$1.298.38%
CNBX Logo
CNBXCNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.0016033.3%
CNTMF Logo
CNTMFFLUENT Corp
$0.056016.3%
CURR Logo
CURRCurrenc Group Inc
$1.0314.3%
FFNTF Logo
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.0016060.0%
ITHUF Logo
ITHUFiAnthus Capital Holdings Inc
$0.0052013.0%
LBUY Logo
LBUYLeafbuyer Technologies Inc
$0.0200-13.0%
LVRLF Logo
LVRLFCordovaCann Corp
$0.0376-8.29%
NWVCF Logo
NWVCFEnWave Corp
$0.28897.10%
OILFF Logo
OILFFNextleaf Solutions Ltd
$0.05153.58%
RIV Logo
RIVRivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc
$11.78-4.46%
TLRY Logo
TLRYTilray Brands Inc
$0.534710.2%
UGRO Logo
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.31503.86%
YCBD Logo
YCBDcbdMD Inc
$0.8799-4.23%
ZDPY Logo
ZDPYZoned Properties Inc
$0.5355-6.40%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Cannabis is evolving—don’t get left behind!

Curious about what’s next for the industry and how to stay ahead in today’s competitive market?

Join top executives, investors, and industry leaders at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago on June 9-10. Dive deep into market-shaping strategies, investment trends, and brand-building insights that will define the future of cannabis.

Secure your spot now before prices go up—this is where the biggest deals and connections happen!

Get your tickets today!

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved