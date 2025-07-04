Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For July 4, 2025

GAINERS:
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 60.00% at $0.00
- Belgravia Hartford Cap BLGVF shares closed up 22.01% at $0.25
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 14.50% at $0.09
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed up 14.27% at $1.04
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 10.20% at $0.54
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 8.70% at $0.01
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed up 8.38% at $1.28
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 7.10% at $0.29
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 3.86% at $0.31
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed up 3.58% at $0.05
LOSERS:
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 25.00% at $0.0009
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 13.04% at $0.02
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 10.00% at $0.01
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed down 8.29% at $0.04
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed down 7.12% at $0.04
- Zoned Properties ZDPY shares closed down 6.40% at $0.54
- Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed down 4.46% at $12.35
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 4.23% at $0.86
