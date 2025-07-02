Marijuana Stock Movers For July 2, 2025

GAINERS:
- Flower One Hldgs FLOOF shares closed up 900.00% at $1e-05
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 66.67% at $0.001
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed up 60.00% at $0.02
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 50.00% at $0.00
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed up 34.42% at $0.01
- Target Group CBDY shares closed up 17.65% at $0.00
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 17.24% at $0.00
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed up 14.20% at $0.04
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 13.85% at $0.49
- Zoned Properties ZDPY shares closed up 11.17% at $0.57
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 8.24% at $7.75
- Belgravia Hartford Cap BLGVF shares closed up 6.37% at $0.20
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed up 6.22% at $0.92
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 5.45% at $0.00
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 5.33% at $0.08
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed up 5.31% at $1.19
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 3.65% at $2.00
- Organigram Global OGI shares closed up 3.03% at $1.38
LOSERS:
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed down 54.32% at $0.00
- Cann Group CNGGF shares closed down 35.00% at $0.01
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed down 19.79% at $0.04
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed down 17.00% at $0.03
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 15.03% at $3.76
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 9.60% at $0.03
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed down 8.29% at $0.05
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 5.11% at $0.09
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed down 3.70% at $0.05
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 3.52% at $3.84
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Cannabis is evolving—don’t get left behind!
Curious about what’s next for the industry and how to stay ahead in today’s competitive market?
Join top executives, investors, and industry leaders at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago on June 9-10. Dive deep into market-shaping strategies, investment trends, and brand-building insights that will define the future of cannabis.
Secure your spot now before prices go up—this is where the biggest deals and connections happen!