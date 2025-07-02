July 2, 2025 4:31 PM 2 min read

Marijuana Stock Movers For July 2, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
GAINERS:

LOSERS:

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BLGVF Logo
BLGVFBelgravia Hartford Capital Inc
$0.20406.37%

Overview
CBDY Logo
CBDYTarget Group Inc
$0.0020017.6%
CBWTF Logo
CBWTFAuxly Cannabis Group Inc
$0.08005.33%
CGC Logo
CGCCanopy Growth Corp
$1.195.31%
CNBX Logo
CNBXCNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.0012050.0%
CNGGF Logo
CNGGFCann Group Ltd
$0.00650-35.0%
CNTMF Logo
CNTMFFLUENT Corp
$0.0481-8.29%
CRBP Logo
CRBPCorbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$7.758.24%
CRON Logo
CRONCronos Group Inc
$1.993.65%
CVSI Logo
CVSICV Sciences Inc
$0.037814.2%
ELLXF Logo
ELLXFElixinol Wellness Ltd
$0.00370-54.3%
FFNTF Logo
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.0010066.7%
FLOOF Logo
FLOOFFlower One Holdings Inc
$0.000010900.0%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$3.73-15.0%
KAYS Logo
KAYSKaya Holdings Inc
$0.0339-9.60%
LMLLF Logo
LMLLFPharmadrug Inc
$0.010734.4%
LVRLF Logo
LVRLFCordovaCann Corp
$0.0410-19.8%
MGWFF Logo
MGWFFMaple Leaf Green World Inc
$0.022160.0%
MRMD Logo
MRMDMariMed Inc
$0.0854-5.11%
OGI Logo
OGIOrganigram Global Inc
$1.363.03%
RMHB Logo
RMHBRocky Mountain High Brands Inc
$0.0034017.2%
RSSFF Logo
RSSFFAffinor Growers Inc
$0.0349-17.0%
SOLCF Logo
SOLCFSOL Global Investments Corp
$0.0547-3.70%
TCNNF Logo
TCNNFTrulieve Cannabis Corp
$3.84-3.52%
TGIFF Logo
TGIFF1933 Industries Inc
$0.004645.45%
TLRY Logo
TLRYTilray Brands Inc
$0.480013.8%
YCBD Logo
YCBDcbdMD Inc
$0.91886.22%
ZDPY Logo
ZDPYZoned Properties Inc
$0.572111.2%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

