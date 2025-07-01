July 1, 2025 4:30 PM 2 min read

Marijuana Stock Movers For July 1, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
GAINERS:

LOSERS:

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BLOZF Logo
BLOZFCannabix Technologies Inc
$0.46753.47%
Overview
CBDY Logo
CBDYTarget Group Inc
$0.00170-26.1%
CGC Logo
CGCCanopy Growth Corp
$1.15-5.76%
CNBX Logo
CNBXCNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.00080-20.0%
CNTMF Logo
CNTMFFLUENT Corp
$0.05255.00%
CPHRF Logo
CPHRFCipher Pharmaceuticals Inc
$9.553.80%
CURR Logo
CURRCurrenc Group Inc
$1.0225.2%
CVSI Logo
CVSICV Sciences Inc
$0.0331-10.5%
CXXIF Logo
CXXIFC21 Investments Inc
$0.1600-6.43%
FFNTF Logo
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.00060100.0%
FUAPF Logo
FUAPFGlobal Compliance Applications Corp
$0.00160-42.9%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$4.10-22.6%
GRWG Logo
GRWGGrowGeneration Corp
$0.98835.69%
LBUY Logo
LBUYLeafbuyer Technologies Inc
$0.023015.0%
LMLLF Logo
LMLLFPharmadrug Inc
$0.00796-26.3%
MRMD Logo
MRMDMariMed Inc
$0.090030.4%
MXC Logo
MXCMexco Energy Corp
$9.213.83%
OILFF Logo
OILFFNextleaf Solutions Ltd
$0.0508-4.87%
RIV Logo
RIVRivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc
$11.78-3.92%
SOL Logo
SOLEmeren Group Ltd
$1.943.74%
TCNNF Logo
TCNNFTrulieve Cannabis Corp
$3.984.74%
YCBD Logo
YCBDcbdMD Inc
$0.8650-3.01%
