Marijuana Stock Movers For July 1, 2025

GAINERS:
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 100.00% at $0.0006
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed up 33.75% at $1.05
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 30.43% at $0.09
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 15.00% at $0.02
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 5.69% at $0.99
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed up 5.00% at $0.05
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 4.74% at $3.98
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed up 3.83% at $9.21
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 3.80% at $9.55
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed up 3.74% at $1.87
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 3.47% at $0.47
LOSERS:
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 42.86% at $0.00
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed down 26.30% at $0.01
- Target Group CBDY shares closed down 26.09% at $0.00
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 20.57% at $4.39
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 20.00% at $0.0008
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 10.54% at $0.03
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 6.43% at $0.16
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed down 5.75% at $1.13
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed down 4.87% at $0.05
- Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed down 3.92% at $12.31
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 3.01% at $0.90
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Cannabis is evolving—don’t get left behind!
Curious about what’s next for the industry and how to stay ahead in today’s competitive market?
Join top executives, investors, and industry leaders at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago on June 9-10. Dive deep into market-shaping strategies, investment trends, and brand-building insights that will define the future of cannabis.
Secure your spot now before prices go up—this is where the biggest deals and connections happen!