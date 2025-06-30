June 30, 2025 4:30 PM 2 min read

Cannabis Stock Movers For June 30, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
GAINERS:

LOSERS:

BBRRF Logo
BBRRFBlueberries Medical Corp
$0.017666.0%
Overview
CBWTF Logo
CBWTFAuxly Cannabis Group Inc
$0.07539.13%
CNBX Logo
CNBXCNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.0010011.1%
CRBP Logo
CRBPCorbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$6.90-6.76%
CURLF Logo
CURLFCuraleaf Holdings Inc
$0.84325.27%
CURR Logo
CURRCurrenc Group Inc
$0.809420.8%
CVSI Logo
CVSICV Sciences Inc
$0.0295-26.3%
CXXIF Logo
CXXIFC21 Investments Inc
$0.17106.88%
FFNTF Logo
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.0003050.0%
FUAPF Logo
FUAPFGlobal Compliance Applications Corp
$0.0028048.1%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$5.1567.2%
GRWG Logo
GRWGGrowGeneration Corp
$0.93006.90%
IIPR Logo
IIPRInnovative Industrial Properties Inc
$55.22-3.33%
LMLLF Logo
LMLLFPharmadrug Inc
$0.010875.0%
LVRLF Logo
LVRLFCordovaCann Corp
$0.05113.26%
RIV Logo
RIVRivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc
$12.260.08%
RMHB Logo
RMHBRocky Mountain High Brands Inc
$0.0058056.8%
SOLCF Logo
SOLCFSOL Global Investments Corp
$0.055813.9%
TCNNF Logo
TCNNFTrulieve Cannabis Corp
$3.807.95%
TGIFF Logo
TGIFF1933 Industries Inc
$0.00440-20.0%
TLRY Logo
TLRYTilray Brands Inc
$0.41293.04%
XXII Logo
XXII22nd Century Group Inc
$8.494.43%
