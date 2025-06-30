Cannabis Stock Movers For June 30, 2025

GAINERS:
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed up 75.01% at $0.01
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 67.21% at $5.30
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 50.00% at $0.0003
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed up 48.15% at $0.00
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed up 20.81% at $0.81
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed up 13.88% at $0.06
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 11.11% at $0.001
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 9.13% at $0.08
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 7.95% at $3.80
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 6.90% at $0.94
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 6.88% at $0.17
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.27% at $0.84
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 4.43% at $7.53
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 3.44% at $0.41
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed up 3.26% at $0.05
LOSERS:
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 21.62% at $0.00
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 20.00% at $0.00
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 7.50% at $0.04
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 6.76% at $6.90
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 5.66% at $0.01
- Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed down 3.84% at $12.26
- Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed down 3.33% at $55.22
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Cannabis is evolving—don’t get left behind!
Curious about what’s next for the industry and how to stay ahead in today’s competitive market?
Join top executives, investors, and industry leaders at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago on June 9-10. Dive deep into market-shaping strategies, investment trends, and brand-building insights that will define the future of cannabis.
Secure your spot now before prices go up—this is where the biggest deals and connections happen!