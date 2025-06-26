Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 26, 2025

GAINERS:
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed up 127.05% at $0.03
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 51.16% at $0.00
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 12.32% at $0.04
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed up 11.74% at $0.05
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 11.67% at $0.07
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 10.87% at $0.01
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 9.69% at $4.26
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed up 9.47% at $0.05
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 9.14% at $1.12
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 8.85% at $8.32
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 4.75% at $0.41
LOSERS:
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed down 99.80% at $1e-06
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 13.04% at $0.02
- Belgravia Hartford Cap BLGVF shares closed down 12.26% at $0.20
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed down 9.25% at $0.01
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 8.82% at $0.00
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed down 7.36% at $0.05
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 6.76% at $0.01
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed down 6.12% at $0.01
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 5.50% at $0.00
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 4.88% at $0.30
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 3.81% at $0.45
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 3.33% at $0.15
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 3.11% at $8.02
