June 26, 2025 4:31 PM 2 min read

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 26, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

GAINERS:

LOSERS:

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ACB Logo
ACBAurora Cannabis Inc
$4.309.69%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
24.92
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
89.30
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BLGVF Logo
BLGVFBelgravia Hartford Capital Inc
$0.1990-12.3%
BLOZF Logo
BLOZFCannabix Technologies Inc
$0.4475-3.81%
BMMJ Logo
BMMJBody and Mind Inc
$0.02013920.0%
CBWTF Logo
CBWTFAuxly Cannabis Group Inc
$0.067011.7%
CNTMF Logo
CNTMFFLUENT Corp
$0.05605.66%
CRBP Logo
CRBPCorbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$8.40-3.11%
CXXIF Logo
CXXIFC21 Investments Inc
$0.1451-3.33%
FUAPF Logo
FUAPFGlobal Compliance Applications Corp
$0.00189-5.50%
GBHPF Logo
GBHPFGlobal Hemp Group Inc
$0.0277127.0%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$0.00690-6.76%
ITHUF Logo
ITHUFiAnthus Capital Holdings Inc
$0.0051010.9%
KAYS Logo
KAYSKaya Holdings Inc
$0.1089219.3%
LBUY Logo
LBUYLeafbuyer Technologies Inc
$0.0200-13.0%
LMLLF Logo
LMLLFPharmadrug Inc
$0.00617-9.25%
MGWFF Logo
MGWFFMaple Leaf Green World Inc
$0.1050614.3%
OILFF Logo
OILFFNextleaf Solutions Ltd
$0.0388-18.3%
RMHB Logo
RMHBRocky Mountain High Brands Inc
$0.0058070.6%
RSSFF Logo
RSSFFAffinor Growers Inc
$0.045711.7%
TGIFF Logo
TGIFF1933 Industries Inc
$0.0065051.2%
TLRY Logo
TLRYTilray Brands Inc
$0.41254.75%
UGRO Logo
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.2903-4.88%
VFF Logo
VFFVillage Farms International Inc
$1.139.14%
XXII Logo
XXII22nd Century Group Inc
$7.508.85%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Cannabis is evolving—don’t get left behind!

Curious about what’s next for the industry and how to stay ahead in today’s competitive market?

Join top executives, investors, and industry leaders at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago on June 9-10. Dive deep into market-shaping strategies, investment trends, and brand-building insights that will define the future of cannabis.

Secure your spot now before prices go up—this is where the biggest deals and connections happen!

Get your tickets today!

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved