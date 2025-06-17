Marijuana Stock Movers For June 17, 2025

GAINERS:
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed up 33.80% at $0.01
- Target Group CBDY shares closed up 17.65% at $0.00
- Zoned Properties ZDPY shares closed up 9.41% at $0.56
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed up 7.93% at $0.03
- Tony G Co-Investment BGRDF shares closed up 5.36% at $2.95
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 4.12% at $8.28
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed up 3.90% at $0.05
LOSERS:
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed down 36.82% at $0.01
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 22.10% at $0.48
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 16.94% at $0.01
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 14.91% at $0.03
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 11.76% at $0.00
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed down 11.12% at $0.36
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed down 9.94% at $0.05
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 8.85% at $0.38
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed down 6.94% at $1.32
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 6.25% at $0.00
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 6.13% at $0.06
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 4.98% at $0.02
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 4.53% at $0.15
- SNDL SNDL shares closed down 4.51% at $1.28
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 4.34% at $0.47
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 4.17% at $0.82
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 4.07% at $5.88
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 3.55% at $0.07
