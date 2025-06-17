June 17, 2025 4:30 PM 2 min read

Marijuana Stock Movers For June 17, 2025

by Benzinga Insights
GAINERS:

LOSERS:

ACB Logo
ACBAurora Cannabis Inc
$5.90-4.07%

Overview
BGRDF Logo
BGRDFTony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd
$2.955.36%
CBDY Logo
CBDYTarget Group Inc
$0.0020017.6%
CBWTF Logo
CBWTFAuxly Cannabis Group Inc
$0.0582-6.13%
CGC Logo
CGCCanopy Growth Corp
$1.35-6.94%
CRBP Logo
CRBPCorbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$9.104.12%
CRLBF Logo
CRLBFCresco Labs Inc
$0.4735-4.34%
CURR Logo
CURRCurrenc Group Inc
$0.3643-11.1%
CVSI Logo
CVSICV Sciences Inc
$0.02917.93%
CXXIF Logo
CXXIFC21 Investments Inc
$0.1455-4.53%
FUAPF Logo
FUAPFGlobal Compliance Applications Corp
$0.00150-6.25%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$0.0103-16.9%
KAYS Logo
KAYSKaya Holdings Inc
$0.0331-14.9%
LBUY Logo
LBUYLeafbuyer Technologies Inc
$0.0210-4.98%
LMLLF Logo
LMLLFPharmadrug Inc
$0.0095033.8%
MGWFF Logo
MGWFFMaple Leaf Green World Inc
$0.0140-36.8%
MRMD Logo
MRMDMariMed Inc
$0.0680-3.55%
OILFF Logo
OILFFNextleaf Solutions Ltd
$0.04533.90%
RMHB Logo
RMHBRocky Mountain High Brands Inc
$0.00300-11.8%
SNDL Logo
SNDLSNDL Inc
$1.27-4.51%
SOLCF Logo
SOLCFSOL Global Investments Corp
$0.0480-9.94%
TLRY Logo
TLRYTilray Brands Inc
$0.3851-8.85%
XXII Logo
XXII22nd Century Group Inc
$0.4829-22.1%
YCBD Logo
YCBDcbdMD Inc
$0.87001.41%
ZDPY Logo
ZDPYZoned Properties Inc
$0.55809.41%
