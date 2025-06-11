Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For June 11, 2025

June 11, 2025 4:30 PM 2 min read

GAINERS:

LOSERS:

BBRRF Logo
BBRRFBlueberries Medical Corp
$0.01147.28%
Overview
BLGVF Logo
BLGVFBelgravia Hartford Capital Inc
$0.0570-13.6%
CBWTF Logo
CBWTFAuxly Cannabis Group Inc
$0.06064.30%
CGC Logo
CGCCanopy Growth Corp
$1.564.00%
CNTMF Logo
CNTMFFLUENT Corp
$0.05065.42%
CRLBF Logo
CRLBFCresco Labs Inc
$0.53203.30%
CURR Logo
CURRCurrenc Group Inc
$0.4800-3.61%
CXXIF Logo
CXXIFC21 Investments Inc
$0.15043.40%
FFNTF Logo
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.0005066.7%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$0.007657.75%
GRWG Logo
GRWGGrowGeneration Corp
$1.25-6.72%
ITHUF Logo
ITHUFiAnthus Capital Holdings Inc
$0.00470-3.59%
KAYS Logo
KAYSKaya Holdings Inc
$0.03505.42%
OGI Logo
OGIOrganigram Global Inc
$1.483.50%
RMHB Logo
RMHBRocky Mountain High Brands Inc
$0.0030015.4%
SOLCF Logo
SOLCFSOL Global Investments Corp
$0.0627-5.71%
TGIFF Logo
TGIFF1933 Industries Inc
$0.00400-11.1%
XXII Logo
XXII22nd Century Group Inc
$0.6890-4.29%
ZDPY Logo
ZDPYZoned Properties Inc
$0.5250-4.55%
