Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For June 11, 2025

GAINERS:
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 66.67% at $0.0005
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 15.38% at $0.00
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 7.28% at $0.01
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 6.34% at $0.01
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed up 5.42% at $0.05
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 5.42% at $0.04
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 4.30% at $0.06
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed up 4.00% at $1.57
- Organigram Global OGI shares closed up 3.50% at $1.47
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 3.40% at $0.15
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 3.30% at $0.53
LOSERS:
- Belgravia Hartford Cap BLGVF shares closed down 13.64% at $0.06
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 11.11% at $0.00
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 6.72% at $1.25
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed down 5.71% at $0.06
- Zoned Properties ZDPY shares closed down 4.55% at $0.53
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 4.29% at $0.69
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed down 3.61% at $0.48
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 3.59% at $0.00
