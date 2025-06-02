June 2, 2025 4:30 PM 2 min read

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 2, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
GAINERS:

LOSERS:

AUSAFAustralis Capital Inc
$0.0003029900.0%

Overview
BMMJBody and Mind Inc
$0.020116650.0%
CBDYTarget Group Inc
$0.002008.11%
CGCCanopy Growth Corp
$1.22-7.58%
CNGGFCann Group Ltd
Not Available5400.0%
CNTMFFLUENT Corp
$0.056017.1%
CVSICV Sciences Inc
$0.0246-5.38%
CWBHFCharlottes Web Holdings Inc
$0.10025.36%
CXXIFC21 Investments Inc
$0.1651-7.66%
ELLXFElixinol Wellness Ltd
$0.0075036.4%
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.00010-50.0%
FUAPFGlobal Compliance Applications Corp
$0.00210-38.2%
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$0.00600-3.23%
GTBIFGreen Thumb Industries Inc
$5.403.05%
LBUYLeafbuyer Technologies Inc
$0.0175-30.0%
LVRLFCordovaCann Corp
$0.0460-16.4%
MRMDMariMed Inc
$0.0770-8.33%
OILFFNextleaf Solutions Ltd
$0.0388-12.4%
RMHBRocky Mountain High Brands Inc
$0.00300-6.25%
RSSFFAffinor Growers Inc
$0.052214.2%
SMGThe Scotts Miracle Gro Co
$57.31-3.78%
SOLEmeren Group Ltd
$1.66-7.26%
SOLCFSOL Global Investments Corp
$0.3000419.9%
TGIFF1933 Industries Inc
$0.0041013.9%
TLRYTilray Brands Inc
$0.4086-4.02%
VFFVillage Farms International Inc
$1.233.36%
YCBDcbdMD Inc
$1.023.02%
