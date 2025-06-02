Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 2, 2025

GAINERS:
- Australis Capital AUSAF shares closed up 29900.00% at $0.0003
- Cann Group CNGGF shares closed up 5400.00% at $0.01
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed up 316.67% at $0.0005
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed up 56.36% at $0.01
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 13.89% at $0.00
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed up 8.97% at $0.06
- Target Group CBDY shares closed up 8.11% at $0.00
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed up 4.52% at $0.05
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed up 3.99% at $0.06
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 3.58% at $0.10
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 3.36% at $1.21
- Green Thumb Indus GTBIF shares closed up 3.05% at $5.40
LOSERS:
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 52.94% at $0.00
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 50.00% at $0.0001
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 10.10% at $0.89
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 9.76% at $0.08
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed down 9.48% at $0.04
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 8.00% at $0.02
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 7.66% at $0.17
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 7.58% at $1.21
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed down 7.26% at $1.66
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 6.25% at $0.00
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 5.38% at $0.02
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 4.02% at $0.41
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 3.78% at $57.31
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed down 3.72% at $0.04
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 3.23% at $0.01
