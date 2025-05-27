Cannabis Stock Movers For May 27, 2025

GAINERS:
- MPX International MPXOF shares closed up 9900.00% at $0.0001
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 9.08% at $0.28
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 8.26% at $1.18
- Target Group CBDY shares closed up 7.54% at $0.00
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 7.03% at $0.08
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 5.49% at $0.35
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed up 3.87% at $1.67
LOSERS:
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed down 25.41% at $0.01
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 18.52% at $0.02
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 10.34% at $0.00
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 10.14% at $0.81
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 10.00% at $0.00
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed down 8.05% at $0.05
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 6.67% at $0.00
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 5.46% at $1.70
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 5.00% at $0.01
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 4.55% at $0.89
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 4.30% at $4.01
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 3.64% at $0.01
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 3.23% at $1.20
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 3.20% at $0.15
