Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 19, 2025

GAINERS:
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed up 25.85% at $0.02
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed up 23.48% at $0.06
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 18.75% at $0.00
- Target Group CBDY shares closed up 17.65% at $0.00
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 12.50% at $0.00
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed up 10.03% at $0.01
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 9.69% at $0.01
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 8.33% at $0.03
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 8.16% at $0.00
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 5.72% at $7.76
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed up 4.21% at $0.05
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 4.18% at $0.71
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 4.01% at $0.08
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 3.60% at $0.40
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 3.41% at $4.45
LOSERS:
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 14.71% at $0.00
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 9.49% at $0.03
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 8.39% at $0.09
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 8.38% at $0.45
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 5.96% at $0.06
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 4.19% at $2.06
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed down 4.17% at $0.01
- Organigram Global OGI shares closed down 3.68% at $1.31
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 3.23% at $0.01
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
