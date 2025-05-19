May 19, 2025 4:30 PM 2 min read

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 19, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
GAINERS:

LOSERS:

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BBRRF Logo
BBRRFBlueberries Medical Corp
$0.01169.69%
Overview
CBDY Logo
CBDYTarget Group Inc
$0.0020017.6%
CBWTF Logo
CBWTFAuxly Cannabis Group Inc
$0.0600-5.96%
CNTMF Logo
CNTMFFLUENT Corp
$0.05204.21%
CRBP Logo
CRBPCorbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$7.765.72%
CRLBF Logo
CRLBFCresco Labs Inc
$0.69001.25%
CRON Logo
CRONCronos Group Inc
$2.05-4.19%
CVSI Logo
CVSICV Sciences Inc
$0.0250-9.49%
CWBHF Logo
CWBHFCharlottes Web Holdings Inc
$0.0852-8.39%
FFNTF Logo
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.0118391.7%
FUAPF Logo
FUAPFGlobal Compliance Applications Corp
$0.00290-14.7%
GBHPF Logo
GBHPFGlobal Hemp Group Inc
$0.0115-4.17%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$0.00600-3.23%
ITHUF Logo
ITHUFiAnthus Capital Holdings Inc
$0.004178.16%
LBUY Logo
LBUYLeafbuyer Technologies Inc
$0.02608.33%
LMLLF Logo
LMLLFPharmadrug Inc
$0.0066010.0%
LVRLF Logo
LVRLFCordovaCann Corp
$0.056823.5%
MGWFF Logo
MGWFFMaple Leaf Green World Inc
$0.018525.9%
MRMD Logo
MRMDMariMed Inc
$0.08354.64%
OGI Logo
OGIOrganigram Global Inc
$1.31-3.68%
RMHB Logo
RMHBRocky Mountain High Brands Inc
$0.0036012.5%
TCNNF Logo
TCNNFTrulieve Cannabis Corp
$4.45-0.25%
TLRY Logo
TLRYTilray Brands Inc
$0.4535-8.38%
UGRO Logo
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.39473.60%
