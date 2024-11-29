Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 29, 2024

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
GAINERS:
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed up 63.33% at $0.01
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed up 39.35% at $0.03
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed up 32.00% at $0.07
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 19.77% at $0.09
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 18.92% at $0.11
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 11.32% at $0.03
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 7.04% at $0.04
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed up 5.49% at $0.15
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 4.35% at $0.00
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 3.26% at $0.30
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 3.12% at $0.14
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed up 3.09% at $1.90
LOSERS:
- Aleafia Health ALEAF shares closed down 99.00% at $1e-06
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 51.19% at $0.00
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 13.79% at $0.01
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 9.30% at $0.01
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed down 7.95% at $1.79
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed down 5.62% at $0.04
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 5.21% at $0.10
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 4.60% at $1.93
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 3.64% at $0.01
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 3.23% at $0.28
