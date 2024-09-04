Marijuana Stock Movers For September 4, 2024

GAINERS:
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed up 31.33% at $0.08
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 27.33% at $0.01
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed up 13.30% at $0.04
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 7.00% at $0.13
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 3.75% at $0.25
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 3.37% at $0.16
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 3.25% at $13.66
LOSERS:
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed down 33.82% at $0.02
- AusCann Group Holdings ACNNF shares closed down 27.42% at $0.00
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed down 16.85% at $0.02
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 16.67% at $0.01
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed down 13.10% at $3.78
- Target Group CBDY shares closed down 11.11% at $0.00
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 6.25% at $0.01
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 6.06% at $0.54
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed down 5.20% at $0.03
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 4.17% at $0.01
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 4.14% at $0.03
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 3.82% at $0.28
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 3.47% at $0.05
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed down 3.23% at $1.87
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 3.18% at $4.87
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
