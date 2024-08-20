Marijuana Stock Movers For August 20, 2024

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
GAINERS:
- Flowr FLWPF shares closed up 9900.00% at $0.0001
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed up 113.53% at $0.04
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed up 20.52% at $0.04
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed up 15.53% at $1.85
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed up 15.37% at $12.95
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares closed up 6.85% at $0.69
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 6.67% at $0.14
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 6.30% at $0.56
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 5.12% at $0.12
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed up 4.98% at $0.06
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 3.03% at $0.34
LOSERS:
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 31.58% at $0.01
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed down 15.61% at $0.02
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 12.33% at $0.20
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 12.04% at $0.24
- Target Group CBDY shares closed down 11.76% at $0.00
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 10.86% at $0.06
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed down 10.56% at $0.04
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 10.18% at $0.15
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed down 8.54% at $0.03
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 8.29% at $1.77
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 7.59% at $8.53
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 7.56% at $0.01
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 7.14% at $1.47
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 6.91% at $3.10
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 6.60% at $6.34
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 4.28% at $0.03
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 4.25% at $10.60
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 3.62% at $1.87
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed down 3.44% at $11.22
- SNDL SNDL shares closed down 3.18% at $2.13
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 3.08% at $2.20
