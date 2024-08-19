Bullish Monday For Marijuana Stocks - Leafbuyer Techs, Pharmadrug Among Top Gainers

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
GAINERS:
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 100.00% at $0.00
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed up 93.18% at $0.02
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed up 80.77% at $0.00
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed up 67.76% at $0.03
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 17.84% at $0.07
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 14.46% at $0.02
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed up 12.33% at $0.03
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 8.85% at $11.62
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 8.74% at $58.20
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 8.00% at $0.14
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 5.38% at $0.27
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares closed up 4.99% at $0.70
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 4.38% at $0.17
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 3.91% at $0.01
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 3.80% at $0.04
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed up 3.15% at $0.48
LOSERS:
- AusCann Group Holdings ACNNF shares closed down 31.03% at $0.01
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 16.98% at $9.09
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed down 12.50% at $0.07
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 10.81% at $0.01
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 9.57% at $0.05
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed down 8.20% at $0.06
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed down 7.02% at $0.04
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 6.58% at $0.23
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 6.47% at $1.40
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed down 5.97% at $0.03
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 5.40% at $6.66
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 5.32% at $0.34
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 3.50% at $1.93
