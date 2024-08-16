Bullish Friday For Marijuana Stocks - Australis Capital, Green Growth Brands Among Top Gainers

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
GAINERS:
- Australis Capital AUSAF shares closed up 9900.00% at $0.0001
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed up 24.12% at $0.01
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed up 22.53% at $0.03
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 14.29% at $0.01
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 11.11% at $0.26
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 10.19% at $2.27
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 9.74% at $0.11
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 9.14% at $0.33
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 8.82% at $0.01
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 8.82% at $1.15
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 5.85% at $0.04
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 5.74% at $10.68
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 4.71% at $2.00
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 4.58% at $0.16
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 4.17% at $0.12
- Belgravia Hartford Cap BLGVF shares closed up 3.36% at $0.02
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 3.25% at $0.03
LOSERS:
- Green Growth Brands GGBXF shares closed down 95.00% at $1e-06
- Target Group CBDY shares closed down 31.15% at $0.00
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed down 27.00% at $0.03
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 21.47% at $10.60
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 9.23% at $0.01
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 8.70% at $0.24
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 5.67% at $0.14
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 4.41% at $1.37
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 3.77% at $0.01
- Zoned Props ZDPY shares closed down 3.71% at $0.58
