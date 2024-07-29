Cannabis Stock Movers For July 29, 2024

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
GAINERS:
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 48.61% at $0.11
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 19.97% at $7.45
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 17.41% at $0.05
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 16.31% at $0.40
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed up 10.71% at $0.06
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 9.84% at $1.83
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 7.69% at $0.00
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 7.65% at $0.18
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 7.30% at $0.01
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed up 6.98% at $0.05
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 6.53% at $0.28
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.73% at $5.99
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 3.21% at $0.29
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 3.06% at $0.17
LOSERS:
- GreenGro Technologies GRNH shares closed down 96.55% at $1e-06
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed down 54.25% at $0.02
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 45.00% at $0.00
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed down 40.48% at $0.00
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 23.93% at $0.01
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 14.25% at $0.12
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 6.97% at $0.03
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 6.83% at $0.54
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 6.09% at $1.11
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 4.55% at $2.31
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed down 3.46% at $10.60
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 3.03% at $0.02
