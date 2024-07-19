Marijuana Stock Movers For July 19, 2024

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
GAINERS:
- Green Growth Brands GGBXF shares closed up 9900.00% at $0.0001
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 33.33% at $0.02
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed up 19.57% at $0.05
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed up 19.12% at $0.08
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed up 18.52% at $0.02
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 8.23% at $0.01
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.15
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed up 7.12% at $0.06
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 6.26% at $0.04
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 5.67% at $6.43
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed up 5.40% at $0.03
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 4.93% at $1.65
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 3.71% at $58.00
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed up 3.28% at $1.83
LOSERS:
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed down 63.20% at $0.02
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed down 51.61% at $0.00
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed down 47.96% at $0.02
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 31.67% at $0.00
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 17.14% at $0.01
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 16.67% at $0.0005
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 12.53% at $0.04
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 11.76% at $0.09
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 11.00% at $0.24
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 9.09% at $0.01
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 7.19% at $1.49
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 5.59% at $0.02
- Target Group CBDY shares closed down 5.56% at $0.00
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 5.49% at $1.64
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 4.94% at $11.15
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 3.26% at $4.15
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 3.19% at $0.60
