Cannabis Stock Movers For July 8, 2024

GAINERS:
- AusCann Group Holdings ACNNF shares closed up 50.00% at $0.01
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 26.98% at $0.02
- Zelira Therapeutics ZLDAF shares closed up 21.10% at $0.28
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 15.38% at $0.09
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 14.35% at $0.01
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed up 10.00% at $0.01
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 8.63% at $0.29
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed up 6.32% at $0.04
- Belgravia Hartford Cap BLGVF shares closed up 6.30% at $0.02
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 6.27% at $0.05
- Eastside Distilling EAST shares closed up 6.00% at $1.01
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed up 4.91% at $0.03
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 4.74% at $2.21
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 4.28% at $0.02
- Zoned Props ZDPY shares closed up 3.48% at $0.62
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 3.47% at $0.67
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed up 3.09% at $0.07
LOSERS:
- MJ Holdings MJNE shares closed down 23.94% at $0.00
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 23.39% at $0.04
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed down 21.21% at $0.02
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed down 14.72% at $0.00
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed down 13.51% at $0.02
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 12.18% at $0.04
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 8.29% at $0.16
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 7.49% at $0.17
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed down 7.22% at $0.01
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed down 5.26% at $0.06
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 4.86% at $1.40
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 3.46% at $0.02
- Psychemedics PMD shares closed down 3.29% at $2.40
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 3.12% at $0.96
