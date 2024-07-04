Marijuana Stock Movers For July 4, 2024

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
GAINERS:
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 66.67% at $0.001
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed up 31.39% at $0.01
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed up 29.87% at $0.03
- Zelira Therapeutics ZLDAF shares closed up 21.73% at $0.23
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 14.45% at $0.08
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 13.74% at $0.27
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 9.94% at $0.19
- Zoned Props ZDPY shares closed up 9.91% at $0.66
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 8.82% at $0.02
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 8.42% at $4.90
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed up 7.14% at $1.62
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 6.04% at $1.59
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 5.99% at $0.11
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 5.89% at $0.16
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 5.26% at $0.02
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 4.52% at $1.62
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 4.41% at $11.59
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 4.24% at $1.73
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 4.17% at $0.01
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 4.15% at $6.49
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 3.98% at $0.02
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 3.97% at $3.93
- SNDL SNDL shares closed up 3.72% at $1.96
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed up 3.72% at $0.03
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed up 3.59% at $0.58
LOSERS:
- GreenGro Technologies GRNH shares closed down 90.00% at $1e-06
- MJ Holdings MJNE shares closed down 26.76% at $0.00
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed down 22.37% at $0.03
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 6.10% at $0.04
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 4.80% at $0.01
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed down 4.52% at $11.46
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 3.40% at $0.17
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 3.18% at $0.25
