Bearish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For May 27, 2024

GAINERS:
- MJ Holdings MJNE shares closed up 33.33% at $0.01
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed up 32.00% at $0.00
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 11.43% at $1.61
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 10.87% at $0.01
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed up 8.82% at $0.03
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 8.80% at $45.02
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 8.35% at $0.24
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 7.33% at $0.56
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 6.82% at $6.66
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed up 5.39% at $0.07
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 4.78% at $0.09
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 4.44% at $0.02
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 3.75% at $0.02
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 3.48% at $1.19
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 3.09% at $0.18
LOSERS:
- Zelira Therapeutics ZLDAF shares closed down 39.39% at $0.30
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed down 26.67% at $0.02
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed down 24.77% at $0.11
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 24.17% at $0.01
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed down 22.73% at $0.00
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed down 13.60% at $0.05
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed down 11.73% at $0.05
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed down 9.05% at $1.95
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 8.82% at $0.03
- Target Group CBDY shares closed down 8.57% at $0.00
- Psychemedics PMD shares closed down 8.55% at $2.57
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 8.41% at $0.01
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed down 8.00% at $0.03
- Indiva NDVAF shares closed down 5.63% at $0.05
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 4.95% at $0.67
- Genetic Technologies GENE shares closed down 4.59% at $2.14
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed down 3.12% at $0.03
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is coming to Florida
The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Florida, in a new venue in Hollywood, on April 16 and 17, 2024. The two-day event at The Diplomat Beach Resort will be a chance for entrepreneurs, both large and small, to network, learn and grow. Renowned for its trendsetting abilities and influence on the future of cannabis, mark your calendars – this conference is the go-to event of the year for the cannabis world.
Get your tickets now on bzcannabis.com – Prices will increase very soon!