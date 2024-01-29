Marijuana Stock Movers For January 29, 2024

GAINERS:
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed up 26.53% at $0.09
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 26.14% at $0.02
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 15.88% at $0.01
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed up 10.63% at $0.01
- Psychemedics PMD shares closed up 10.41% at $3.50
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 10.00% at $0.00055
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 9.09% at $0.12
- Zoned Props ZDPY shares closed up 8.64% at $0.48
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.03
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 6.98% at $0.01
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 6.53% at $0.15
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 5.94% at $9.19
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 5.92% at $4.83
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 5.45% at $0.22
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 5.33% at $2.57
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 4.71% at $0.18
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 4.59% at $2.05
- Indiva NDVAF shares closed up 4.28% at $0.08
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 4.06% at $2.05
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 4.03% at $0.16
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed up 3.67% at $0.80
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 3.54% at $0.10
LOSERS:
- EVIO EVIO shares closed down 99.00% at $0.00
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed down 45.30% at $0.03
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 34.93% at $19.19
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed down 27.35% at $0.03
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 15.29% at $0.01
- Trees CANN shares closed down 15.08% at $0.08
- Target Group CBDY shares closed down 14.17% at $0.00
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 11.43% at $0.00
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 10.21% at $0.04
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed down 9.50% at $0.07
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 9.21% at $0.03
- Genetic Technologies GENE shares closed down 8.57% at $1.92
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed down 6.52% at $0.08
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 3.73% at $0.56
