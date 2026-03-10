Demystifying Morgan Stanley: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Morgan Stanley, presenting an average target of $194.4, a high estimate of $219.00, and a low estimate of $162.00. Marking an increase of 8.12%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $179.80.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Morgan Stanley by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Morgan Stanley's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Morgan Stanley's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.43%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Morgan Stanley's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.36% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Morgan Stanley's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Morgan Stanley's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.31%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, Morgan Stanley faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.