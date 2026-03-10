Assessing Thomson Reuters: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI) underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $136.55, a high estimate of $183.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Experiencing a 16.09% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $162.73.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Thomson Reuters by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of Thomson Reuters's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Thomson Reuters

Key Indicators: Thomson Reuters's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Thomson Reuters displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.24%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Thomson Reuters's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thomson Reuters's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.78%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thomson Reuters's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.83%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Thomson Reuters's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.2, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

