EMCOR Group Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for EMCOR Group, revealing an average target of $844.83, a high estimate of $945.00, and a low estimate of $754.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.87% from the previous average price target of $776.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of EMCOR Group's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of EMCOR Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, EMCOR Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.71% as of 31 December, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: EMCOR Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.63% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): EMCOR Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.4% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

