Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $82.25, with a high estimate of $91.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. Marking an increase of 1.44%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $81.08.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Agree Realty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Agree Realty's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Agree Realty analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation operates as a fully integrated real estate investment trust mainly focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry-tenants. The Company is mainly in the business of acquiring, developing and managing retail real estate. Some of its properties in the portfolio include Walmart, 7-Eleven, Wawa, Gerber Collision and others.

Agree Realty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Agree Realty's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 18.51%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Agree Realty's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.38%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agree Realty's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agree Realty's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.56%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Agree Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.55, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.