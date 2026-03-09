In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for AT&T (NYSE:T), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $28.86, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.81%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive AT&T. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of AT&T's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AT&T analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About AT&T

Financial Insights: AT&T

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, AT&T showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.62% as of 31 December, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: AT&T's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.21%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AT&T's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.39%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): AT&T's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.89% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: AT&T's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.4, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.