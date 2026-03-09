In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $72.0, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. This current average has increased by 4.93% from the previous average price target of $68.62.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: W.P. Carey displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.45%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: W.P. Carey's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 33.36%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): W.P. Carey's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.82%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): W.P. Carey's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.82%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: W.P. Carey's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

