Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $22.5, along with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. Experiencing a 7.52% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $24.33.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Verra Mobility among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Delving into Verra Mobility's Background

A Deep Dive into Verra Mobility's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Verra Mobility showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.42% as of 31 December, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Verra Mobility's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.42% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Verra Mobility's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.1%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Verra Mobility's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.64, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

