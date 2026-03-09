Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 8 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Verizon Communications, presenting an average target of $48.29, a high estimate of $58.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. Observing a 3.8% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $46.52.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Verizon Communications. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

About Verizon Communications

Understanding the Numbers: Verizon Communications's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Verizon Communications's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.96% as of 31 December, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Verizon Communications's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.44%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Verizon Communications's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.24%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Verizon Communications's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.59% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Verizon Communications's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.74. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

