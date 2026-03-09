In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $9.67, along with a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $8.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 32.47% from the previous average price target of $7.30.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of CytomX Therapeutics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Capture valuable insights into CytomX Therapeutics's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CytomX Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into CytomX Therapeutics's Background

CytomX Therapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining CytomX Therapeutics's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -82.16% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CytomX Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -238.62% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CytomX Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -12.52%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CytomX Therapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.54%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, CytomX Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.