In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $59.0, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 23.77% from the previous average price target of $47.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Cognex by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Discovering Cognex: A Closer Look

Cognex: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Cognex displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.86%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cognex's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.94%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cognex's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.19%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cognex's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.63%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cognex's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

