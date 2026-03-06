In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Redwire (NYSE:RDW), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Redwire, revealing an average target of $13.75, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average represents a 16.67% decrease from the previous average price target of $16.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Redwire among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

About Redwire

Breaking Down Redwire's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Redwire displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 50.69%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Redwire's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -41.4%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Redwire's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -4.67%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Redwire's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.9%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Redwire's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.25, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

