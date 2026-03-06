Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $20.0, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. A 8.05% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $21.75.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Pattern Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Pattern Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 45.58%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Pattern Group's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -34.86%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -64.04%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pattern Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -28.67%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, Pattern Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

