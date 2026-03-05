Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $56.5, along with a high estimate of $69.00 and a low estimate of $43.00. Marking an increase of 6.32%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $53.14.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Ovintiv's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ovintiv's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ovintiv

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ovintiv

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Ovintiv faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.87% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ovintiv's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 44.06% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ovintiv's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.83% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ovintiv's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.76% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, Ovintiv adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

