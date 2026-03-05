10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $240.4, with a high estimate of $255.00 and a low estimate of $220.00. Experiencing a 1.19% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $243.30.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Republic Services. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Republic Services's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.2%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Republic Services's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.16% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Republic Services's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.56%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Republic Services's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.6%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Republic Services's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.15, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

